Nevada City Film Festival Is Happening

Every summer, the Nevada City Film Festival makes art a party. And the 24th annual edition starts today (Fri.) and continues through Sunday. Event Director Jesse Locks says it spotlights emerging independent filmmakers to showcase award-winning creations. That includes Stanley Wong’s directorial debut, with a feature-length film called “Future Date”…

There are nearly 70 films available for viewing this year. And over half are supported with visiting directors who participate in question and answer sessions following screenings at the Nevada Theatre and numerous parties connecting the audience with them at venues throughout the downtown area. So it’s no wonder that the Festival is often referred to as the “Sundance of the Sierra”…

Locks notes that the Festival also provides a great showcase for short films, with six programs available that, she says, defy genres and categorizations. There’s also a free Kid Flicks program Saturday morning for children 8 years old and over. It’s in partnership with the New York International Children’s Film Festival. For ticket information and schedules, go to the Festival website.