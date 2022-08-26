< Back to All News

Nevada City Film Festival Returns To In-Person

Posted: Aug. 26, 2022 12:43 AM PDT

For the first time since before the pandemic, the 22nd Annual Nevada City Film Festival returns Friday night to the traditional in-person viewing. There are still fewer venues and fewer films than normal. But event director Jesse Locks says there are still around 40 selections, including many interesting short films…

click to listen to Jesse Locks

And Locks says one notable short film was made by a group of local students about the Nisenan Tribe, the native people of Nevada County. There are features and documentaries from over 15 countries, with over two-dozen filmmakers participating in Q and A sessions, panel discussions, and parties over the three-day weekend. Locks says there will be no virtual options…

click to listen to Jesse Locks

There will be three venues. That includes the newly-rennovated historic Nevada Theatre, which has the opening night selection, at 8, called “The Unknown Country”. It’s been praised as a spiritual companion to the film “Nomadland”. Films are also being screened at the Onyx Theatre and outdoors, at the Pioneer Park Bandshell.

