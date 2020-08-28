Nevada City Film Festival Underway

The 20th Annual Nevada City Film Festival starts its eight-day run on Friday, August 28th. And with coronavirus restrictions, Executive Director Jesse Locks says the online format is a creatively challenging and exciting change…

click to listen to Jesse Locks

Locks says drive-in movies will also be featured at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. She says it was vital that they carry on…

click to listen to Jesse Locks

Locks says the Festival is also still important to small businesses, despite the changes. Several local musicians will also get a chance to perform. The event has twice been named by Moviemaker Magazine in its Top 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee and as the number-three Best Festival in the country, by USA Today.