Nevada City Fire Tax Officially Placed On Ballot

After approving final legal actions at its Wednesday night meeting, the Nevada City City Council has officially placed its fire tax measure on the March Primary ballot. City Manager Sean Grayson once again outlined uses for the half-percent sales tax increase that would raise about 900-thousand dollars per year over five years. That would cover nearly 500-thousand dollars for several new vegetation management projects in the Capital Improvement Program. And the other 400-thousand dollars would cover annual deferred costs related to unfinished fuels mitigation, among other things….

The city’s attorney also clarified that the town’s role in promoting the measure is under strict state regulations, and should be educational only. But City Councilmember Lou Cici stressed the importance of the measure for voters…

The measure needs two-thirds approval, since it’s been designated as a special tax for specific uses. Meanwhile, the Grass Valley City Council is expected to take similar actions to formally place a general tax measure on the March ballot, that would only need majority support. That sales tax increase would be just a-quarter-of-a-percent less than Nevada City’s, at three-eighths-of-a-percent.