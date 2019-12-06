< Back to All News

Nevada City Gearing Up to Extend Measure S

Posted: Dec. 6, 2019 4:11 AM PST

Nevada City is gearing up to begin the process of extending a sales tax that has generated funds to offset over a half million dollars a year in city street repairs. Measure S, a half-cent sales tax, was passed in 2006 by the residents and has been used to make ongoing repairs to the streets. The current Measure is scheduled to sunset in 2023, but a campaign needs to be started soon. City Manager Catrina Olson says it will have to be a volunteer effort.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

Former City Engineer Bill Falconi was involved with the original Measure S and says the funds are targeted specifically for road work. Council also echoed member Duane Stawser’s mantra about making sure conduit for undergrounding utilities is intsalled during construction projects.

Listen to Group Response

Council approved the City Manager working with the Measure S Oversight Committeee to begin the organizational process.

