Nevada City Gears Up for Classic Bike Race Sunday

It’s the 59th running of the Nevada City Bicycle Classic, but event planners are hoping to start a new tradition. The races used to he held on Father’s Day, but they’ve been moved up this year, and hope to keep them the first weekend in June. Organizer Duane Strawser says the events get underway at 11am with the kids parade. Racing starts soon after, with the main events in the late afternoon…

The course runs through downtown, including down the hill on Broad Street, but if you are thinking about staking out one spot to watch the race, Strawser that’s really not how it works…

With total prizes around eight thousand dollars, the event attracts top racers from all over the country. The event was moved up because of dwindling crowds on Father’s Day, and also to fit in to the national racing calendar.

