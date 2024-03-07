Nevada City Gets New Wildfire Preparedness Grant

A new wildfire preparedness funding grant has been awarded to Nevada City. It’s 250-thousand dollars from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research. The city’s Community Risk Reduction Officer, Evan McLenithan, says the purpose of the program is to foster strong bonds between neighbors…

McLenithan says the goal is to work with the County, regional preparedness agencies, local nonprofits, and neighborhood associations to engage in trainings, volunteer activities, and recognition events…

McLenithan says it’ll start with a survey of what people are looking for when it comes to prevention. He says the two-year program, expected to launch in April, is also committed to including those with access and functional needs, those experiencing homelessness, and all groups that might encounter additional difficulties, in the event of a disaster.