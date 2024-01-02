< Back to All News

Nevada City Getting Upgraded Website

Posted: Jan. 2, 2024 12:28 PM PST

A new website for Nevada City will be unveiled this summer. At the recent City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager Stephen Erlandson asked the Council to approve a vendor…

click to listen to Stephen Erlandson

The Council approved a Proposition 64-funded contract of 40-thousand dollars. Erlandson said the goal is to provide a website that delivers relevant information to community members, visitors, and stakeholders, and is presented in a clear and easy-to-navigate format. And by achieving that goal, he said the city wants to enhance the end-user experience, simplify content management and administration for staff, and improve customer service. Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson praised the vendor selection…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

Erlandson said the new website should improve the ability for the public to find what they need, when they need it, and in turn reduce staff workload, empower the community, and increase transparency and engagement. City Manager Sean Grayson said the website will have new expanded capabilities and will, beginning in July, allow the city to have an online portal for utility payments.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha