Nevada City Getting Upgraded Website

A new website for Nevada City will be unveiled this summer. At the recent City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager Stephen Erlandson asked the Council to approve a vendor…

The Council approved a Proposition 64-funded contract of 40-thousand dollars. Erlandson said the goal is to provide a website that delivers relevant information to community members, visitors, and stakeholders, and is presented in a clear and easy-to-navigate format. And by achieving that goal, he said the city wants to enhance the end-user experience, simplify content management and administration for staff, and improve customer service. Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson praised the vendor selection…

Erlandson said the new website should improve the ability for the public to find what they need, when they need it, and in turn reduce staff workload, empower the community, and increase transparency and engagement. City Manager Sean Grayson said the website will have new expanded capabilities and will, beginning in July, allow the city to have an online portal for utility payments.