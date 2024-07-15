< Back to All News

Nevada City Has New Mayor

Posted: Jul. 15, 2024 12:33 AM PDT

Nevada City’s new mayor ran his first City Council meeting last week. Like Grass Valley, it’s a one-year position that rotates among councilmembers, along with Vice-Mayor. For Gary Peterson, it’s his first time as mayor. And he told the gathering that, after 50 years of government service for many communities, that he feels this is his greatest achievement and a pinnacle of his career. But he also noted that there was major dysfunction and chaos at City Hall, when he was elected to the Council in 2020…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

And Peterson said that has already resulted in significant progress toward addressing wildfire threats…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

Peterson was also sworn in to his second four-year term on the Council, along with Doug Fleming. They were both re-elected, unopposed, in March, along with Daniella Fernandez, who wasn’t present at the meeting. She had been the mayor. Adam Kline is now Vice-Mayor, the position Peterson was promoted from.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha