Nevada City Has New Mayor

Nevada City’s new mayor ran his first City Council meeting last week. Like Grass Valley, it’s a one-year position that rotates among councilmembers, along with Vice-Mayor. For Gary Peterson, it’s his first time as mayor. And he told the gathering that, after 50 years of government service for many communities, that he feels this is his greatest achievement and a pinnacle of his career. But he also noted that there was major dysfunction and chaos at City Hall, when he was elected to the Council in 2020…

And Peterson said that has already resulted in significant progress toward addressing wildfire threats…

Peterson was also sworn in to his second four-year term on the Council, along with Doug Fleming. They were both re-elected, unopposed, in March, along with Daniella Fernandez, who wasn’t present at the meeting. She had been the mayor. Adam Kline is now Vice-Mayor, the position Peterson was promoted from.