Nevada City Has New Mayor

The first Nevada City City Council meeting of the month also included a re-organization of some member functions. And that included rotating Daniela Fernandez to Mayor for the first time since she was elected to the Council, in March of 2020…

Among the priorities Fernandez hopes the Council continues to focus on are climate resiliency. Also, strengthening wildfire prevention and protection strategies and improving water security…

Fernandez said she’d also like to see more well-attended meetings, to make sure the decision-making process for the Council is as inclusive as possible. She takes over as Mayor for Doug Fleming. The position rotates once a year. Also, Gary Peterson moves up to Vice-Mayor.