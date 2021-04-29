Nevada City Hires Interim Police Chief

Nevada City has a new police chief, even if it is on a temporary basis. Wednesday evening city council approved the appointment and a contract with retired police chief Ted Stec. Stec stepping into the position following the resignation of former chief, Chad Ellis, in early March. Interim City manager Joan Phillipe says Stec has over 30 years of experience and has most recently been chief in Bishop, California. She says Stec has all of the credentials needed to help the city. He has already spent time meeting with staff.

Vice Mayor Duane Strawser did some personal reaching out to his extended family members that live in an area where Stec has worked. He was thrilled with their reference.

Council member Doug Fleming also pleased with Stec’s selection.

Stec acknowledged the positive comments and is ready to get to work.

All council members expressed their appreciation.

Ted Stec is starting next week with his first official day in the office on Monday.