< Back to All News

Nevada City Hires Local OES Coordinator

Posted: Jan. 3, 2024 11:57 AM PST

Nevada City has always had its own Office of Emergency Services, but has never assigned a specific person to run it until now. This is the first week on the job for Evan McLenithan, who’s filled a newly-created position as Community Outreach and Education Officer. He says he’ll be addressing community needs and expectations, especially in relation to wildfire risk….

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

McLenithan will coordinate implementing programs to help make Nevada City safer. And during an actual emergency, he says his role will mainly be a Public Information Officer…

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

The office is considered complementary to Nevada County OES and the Nevada City Fire and Police Departments. The city also contracts with Grass Valley for fire department staffing but not for specific risk reduction activities. McLenithan’s background includes six months as a local firefighter in 2020. He also has a degree in forestry and has done education work for California State Parks.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha