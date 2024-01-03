Nevada City Hires Local OES Coordinator

Nevada City has always had its own Office of Emergency Services, but has never assigned a specific person to run it until now. This is the first week on the job for Evan McLenithan, who’s filled a newly-created position as Community Outreach and Education Officer. He says he’ll be addressing community needs and expectations, especially in relation to wildfire risk….

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

McLenithan will coordinate implementing programs to help make Nevada City safer. And during an actual emergency, he says his role will mainly be a Public Information Officer…

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

The office is considered complementary to Nevada County OES and the Nevada City Fire and Police Departments. The city also contracts with Grass Valley for fire department staffing but not for specific risk reduction activities. McLenithan’s background includes six months as a local firefighter in 2020. He also has a degree in forestry and has done education work for California State Parks.