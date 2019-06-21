Nevada City Holds Ceilidh in the Park Saturday

You are invited to a party Scottish-style in Nevada City tomorrow. Scotland native turned long time Nevada County resident Alisdair Fraser, along with a couple of close friends and a couple hundred musicians, are hosting what is called a Ceilidh (KAY-lee) in the park…

Listen to Alisdair Fraser 1

Fraser, along with Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger host an annual Sierra Fiddle Camp, which this year has 260 students. The concert is the culmination of the camp, which Fraser says he’s been doing for years, and has also been holding these kind of camps all over the world, with fiddlers of all ages…

Listen to Alisdair Fraser 2

Fraser, and the Sierra Fiddle Orchestra will be performing tomorrow night at 7:30, gates open at 6. Tickets are available at www.stringsconcerts.com.

–gf