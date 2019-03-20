Nevada City Holds Fire Town Hall

Nevada City continues to become more and more fire safe–this time with a town hall for city residents focused on preparing for the upcoming wildfire season. Council member Erin Minett facilitated the event last night which included members of a Nevada City FireWise Community and the Fire Safe Council, as well as Fire Chief Mark Buttron and Division Chief Sam Goodspeed. The council chambers at City Hall were packed with concerned members of the community and Minett says it was meant to get people working together.*

Listen to Erin Minett 1

The presentation included defensible space and hardening of houses to prevent ember intrusion. The focus being on start at the house and move outward to keep from being overwhelmed by how much work is involved. Questions about how to approach neighbors and ordinance enforcement were also addressed. Minett says the city has a cleanup day planned for April 16 and the goats will continue to be used for vegetation management. She also says gettng out safely in an evacuation is a goal.*

Listen to Erin Minett 2

The Town Hall was Minett’s fifth since being elected to the city council last June.