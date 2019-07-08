Nevada City Honors 100 year old Resident

Nevada City has been the home to one its residents for almost all of her 100 years. In a show of respect, Nevada City City Council recently proclaimed July 1 as Elma Eden Baker Day. Mayor David Parker said the Baker family is a model of community service.

The proclamation referred to Elma Eden Baker’s school years at the then Nevada City High School and Mount St. Mary’s Business School as well as her career within the Nevada County Superintendent of School’s Office and the county court system. Parker also referred to Baker’s decades of comittment to the Nevada City Fire Department and Auxillary. Her husband, father-in-law, and a son all served as Fire Chief for Nevada City; another son and grandson also served in the department.

Surrounded by a room full of family, Elma Eden Baker was pleasantly suprised to be honored, and reflected on life at 100.

Along with the proclamation, Mayor Parker also presented Elma Eden Baker with the Key to the City.