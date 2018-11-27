< Back to All News

Nevada City Honors Community Members

Six community members have been selected to be honored by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says the Chamber selected KVMR Program Director Steve Baker for the presitious Elza Kilroy Award.*

Photographer Kial James of Nevada City Senics is recieving the Dr. Lerland and Sally Lewis Visual Arts award. Whittlesey says a street performer is the recipient of the Performing Arts version of the award.

Heartwood Cafe owner,Scott Weidert (Wee-dirt), is being recognized for the Stan Halls Architectural Award for his renovation work on his business.
The Bob Woods Trio wins the Chamber’s 2018 Live Music Award.
And a special honoree for the David Iorns Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 117th Installation and awards Dinner is in Febrarury at the Mniner’s Foundry.

