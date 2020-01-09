< Back to All News

Nevada City Honors Two of Its Finest

Posted: Jan. 9, 2020 12:46 AM PST

Nevada City took the opportunity Wednesday evening to recognize and honor two of their finest police officers. During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Police Chief Chad Ellis presented Officers Luke Holdcroft and Chris Lewis with medals for taking life-saving measures when called to the Nevada Theater the evening of August 10th. Ellis recounted the series of events, saying several 911 calls came in stating a man giving a performance at the theater had collapsed on stage. He said Chris Lewis was first on scene and encountered the unresponsive victim in front of a full audience, and Luke Holdcroft was not far behind.

Ellis said that most officers will tell you they went into to law enforcement to help people.

Ellis also pointed out that both Officers Lewis and Holdcroft are humble people, and that he only learned of the incident because of community members and other members of the department.

