Nevada City Hosts July Fourth Parade

The fourth of July runs smack-dab in the middle of the week this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad thing. Organizers of the annual parade think it’s a positive, because more people are likely to stay in town and attend. The parade is in Nevada City this year, and Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says thaty also means a fairly short route…

Listen to Cathy Whittlesey 1

It’s all downhill. There will be over 60 entries, including a crowd favorite…

Listen to Cathy Whittlesey 2

The Grand Marshal was to be former National Hotel owner Tom Coleman, who recently passed away, so his long time partner Ernestine will fill in to honor Coleman. Whittlesey says she sees a Wednesday July Fourth as a positive…

Listen to Cathy Whittlesey 3

The parade alternates between Grass Valley and Nevada City every year. It starts at 11. KNCO will be broadcasting the parade live from the National Hotel.

–gf