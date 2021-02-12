< Back to All News

Nevada City Interim City Manager Considered

Posted: Feb. 12, 2021 5:41 AM PST

Nevada City may have an interim replacement for its City Manager position by as soon as Friday afternoon. The City Council has scheduled a special meeting to consider appointing former Colusa and Clearwater City Manager Joan Phillipe. In the meantime, Police Chief Chad Ellis has been acting City Manager. At their regularly-scheduled Wednesday night meeting, they approved a separation agreement with Catrina Olson. No explanation has been given for her departure. Olson was appointed to the position in July of 2018. She’d been with the city since 2007, starting as Finance Manager, and later appointed as Assistant City Manager, in October of 2013.

