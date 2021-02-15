< Back to All News

Nevada City Interim City Manager in Place

Posted: Feb. 15, 2021 8:56 AM PST

Wasting no time in moving forward with appointing an interim city manager Nevada City is taking advantage of a highly qualified temporary replacement for Catrina Olson, who officially separated from the city Wednesday evening. At a special city council meeting Friday afternoon, the city appointed Joan Phillipe.

Attorney Dean Pucci provided a brief summary of Phillipe’s qualifications.*

Listen to Dean Pucci

Mayor Erin Minett acknowledged that Phillipe is not a new name at city hall. Previously she had been offered the City Manager’s position, but she declined because at the time it was not a full time position.

Listen to Erin Minett

In a press release the city referred to additional experience; “Her experience with water and wastewater issues was also a benefit. She has substantial planning experience having worked on updating General Plans, zoning ordinances and other planning documents including economic development plans.”

The interim city manager’s first day in the office will be Tuesday.

