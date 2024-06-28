Nevada City Is Changing Mayors

The start of the new fiscal year, on Monday, July first, also means the annual changing of the mayor in Nevada City. At their Wednesday night meeting, Daniella Fernandez was recognized by City Councilmembers for her work. And Councilmember Adam Kline indicated that it had been an especially challenging year for Fernandez, as a gay and female Mayor…

Fernandez is also entering a second four-year term, after being elected unopposed, in March…

Fernandez also mentioned all the positive changes to local government, including a new City Manager and Police Chief during her first term, as well as the difficulties of starting her first year on the Council when the COVID shutdowns took effect, including meetings that were closed to in-person attendance. Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson takes the gavel at the first City Council meeting next month. He said Fernandez had a remarkable tenure that will have a lasting impact on the community…

Peterson was also elected, unopposed, to a second term, in March, along with Doug Fleming. Fleming was not present at the meeting.