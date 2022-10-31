Nevada City Joins JPA To Reduce Electricity Rates

As electricity costs continue to go up, Nevada City has joined Grass Valley as members of Rocklin-Based Pioneer Community Energy. It’s a Joint Powers Authority formed between Placer and El Dorado Counties and their largest towns. It’s a Community Choice Aggregation Program that allows local control over the electricity supply, with a primary goal of providing stable and competitive rates to residents and businesses who want to opt in. Speaking at the recent City Council meeting, Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming was pleased to hear that the impact assessment study indicates customers should expect to see annual savings of more than 183-thousand dollars…

The study says it would be a six-percent reduction, based on 2022 electricity rates. Pioneer purchases the electricity supply and PG and E still transmits it. PG and E also continues to provide meter reading and billing services for Pioneer’s customers. Councilmember Gary Peterson also noted that Pioneer is the only provider that offers a 100-percent renewable energy option…

Being a member of the JPA also includes a seat on the Pioneer Board of Directors. They’ll have an impact on energy efficiency programs that are developed and the ability to customize them to meet their specific needs. Nevada County is also considering joining.