Nevada City Kids Make Scarecrows For Charity

Fifth graders at a Nevada City school have made a bunch of scarecrows, and are selling them to help out people in third world countries. Rachel is a parent who explains…

That’s a group that provides animals to people in under-developed nations. Recipients aren’t allowed to eat the animals, but instead learn how to raise them. The animals range from chickens to water buffalo and everything in between. Pam has been a volunteer for several years, and says the kids at Seven Hills have been quite busy…

One scarecrow is even dressed in an N-I-D outfit. His name is Bob, but the name tags are really for the kids who made the scarecrows. You can see the scarecrows, or purchase them if you like, at Weiss Brothers Nursery in Grass Valley.

–gf