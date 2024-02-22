Nevada City Launches Wildfire Protection Survey

It won’t be ready in time for this year’s season. But Nevada City is in the process of updating its Community Wildfire Protection Plan. And the city’s Risk Reduction Officer, Evan McLenithan, says a critical part of the process includes a survey aimed at gathering valuable input from residents. It begins with supplying some demographic information…

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

You can find the survey on the city’s “Wildfire Preparedness” section of the website. McLenithan says the Plan is a collaborative document that identifies solutions for effective wildland fire management. It identifies and prioritizes areas for hazardous fuels reduction treatments, addresses community preparedness, and provides recommendations for homeowners to reduce structure ignitability. McLenithan says the Plan essentially empowers the city to protect the places and resources that matter most…

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

McLenithan says the goal is to have the Community Wildfire Protection Plan officially updated in about a year. Last week, the City Council approved 70-thousand dollars in wildfire prevention accelerator funding, with 40-thousand going toward the Plan.