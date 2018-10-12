Nevada City Live Performance Series Begins

Celebrating mostly local talent, as well as the Nevada Theatre, the sixth annual Nevada City Live series begins tonight. It’s presented by Paul Emery Music. Emery says the group Fanna-Fi-Allah will be featured at 8 this evening…

click to listen to Paul Emery

Then Saturday night at 8 and Sunday afternoon at 2 it’s the fashion show called “Haute Trash”, featuring outfits made from recycled materials, along with live music. And the following weekend it’s the Rocky Horror Picture Show, among a wide diversity of performers. The last show is a John Lennon tribute band, on November 8th through the 10th. Emery says it’s a good showcase for the theatre…

click to listen to Paul Emery

The Nevada Theatre opened in 1866.