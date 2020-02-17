Nevada City Looking to Combine Cycling Events

In an effort to parlay the success of relatively new cycling events with the long time success of a traditional event, Nevada City is combining multiple clycling related events to create a weekend long cycling festival of sorts.

Listen to Shane Scrimager

Organizer, Shane Scrimager, says the fat tire event offers the opportunity for mountain bike enthusiasts, local shops, vendors and businesses to come together in an event to support local mountain bike trails and restoration.

Council member and organizer Nevada City Classic, Duane Strawser, says its a win-win proposal to combine the events.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Last year Scrmager conservatively estimates 700 attendees and expects a couple thousand this year.

The Nevada City Cycling Event will take place the weekend of June 12-14. The Fat Tire Festival will occur Saturday June 13 and the Nevada City Classic will be on June 14th- the weekend before Father’s Day.