Nevada City Man Arrested After Home Complaints

A Nevada City man has been arrested on a number of charges, after the Sheriff’s Department responded to numerous neighborhood complaints about his large property. Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg says neighbors on Red Dog Road told them that their quality of life was declining…

So Trygg says a search warrant was served at the home of 55-year-old Charles Schroeder…

Schroeder is facing three felony charges, with one for being an ex-felon in possession of firearms, along with two misdemeanor drug infractions. And Trygg says other people may also be arrested, with that information being sent to the District Attorney’s Office.