Nevada City Man Arrested After Standoff

A lot of law enforcement activity, over the past weekend, for Nevada City. And it resulted in the arrest of a local man. Police Lieutenant Sean Mason says it started with an employee at the Chevron station, on Sacramento Street, calling the Department, late Saturday night, regarding alleged thefts committed by 36-year-old Casey Dominguez over the last couple of weeks. Mason says when an officer arrived, Dominguez ran back to his nearby studio apartment, which was one of the three units at a three-story home….

Mason says a standoff ensued, when Dominguez barricaded himself inside, while also breaking out windows and other items. He soon after put out the fires, after some minor wall damage. There were no firearms. But residents of the two upper living units were evacuated and the street was closed off. That also brought in officers from the Grass Valley Police Department, along with negotiators from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Mason says the use of restraint led to Dominguez to finally come out peacefully and be taken into custody…

Charges against Dominguez include assault with a deadly weapon, arson, and resisting arrest.