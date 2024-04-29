< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Arrested After Standoff

Posted: Apr. 29, 2024 12:33 PM PDT

A lot of law enforcement activity, over the past weekend, for Nevada City. And it resulted in the arrest of a local man. Police Lieutenant Sean Mason says it started with an employee at the Chevron station, on Sacramento Street, calling the Department, late Saturday night, regarding alleged thefts committed by 36-year-old Casey Dominguez over the last couple of weeks. Mason says when an officer arrived, Dominguez ran back to his nearby studio apartment, which was one of the three units at a three-story home….

click to listen to Lt Mason

Mason says a standoff ensued, when Dominguez barricaded himself inside, while also breaking out windows and other items. He soon after put out the fires, after some minor wall damage. There were no firearms. But residents of the two upper living units were evacuated and the street was closed off. That also brought in officers from the Grass Valley Police Department, along with negotiators from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Mason says the use of restraint led to Dominguez to finally come out peacefully and be taken into custody…

click to listen to Lt Mason

Charges against Dominguez include assault with a deadly weapon, arson, and resisting arrest.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha