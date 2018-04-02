< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Arrested After Store Incident

Apr. 2, 2018

A local man is facing a number of charges in Nevada City, after what started out as a shoplifting incident at a store. Police Lieutenant Paul Rhode says officers responded to a complaint at the Pine Street Market Saturday afternoon…

Rhode says Mason then reportedly threw the milk at the store owner and then pulled out what appeared to be a cast iron bowl or plate and threw it through the front window of the store…

Rhode says officers had to use pepper spray to subdue the 33-year-old Mason, who appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

