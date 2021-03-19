< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Arrested For Federal Stalking

Posted: Mar. 18, 2021 5:25 PM PDT

The town of Washington has seen it’s second major arrest this week. Deputy Federal Marshal Frank Newsom, with the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, says they made a felony warrant arrest of 42-year-old Shaun McCartney of Nevada City. They were assisting in an investigation by their counterparts in Florida. They found a vehicle with a Florida plate believed to belong to McCartney…

click to listen to Frank Newsom

Newsom says a perimeter was set up around the home, with commands for McCartney to come out…

click to listen to Frank Newsom

Newsom had no other details about the case, including who the victim or victims were. According to Florida law, to be convicted of aggravated stalking with a credible threat, the prosecutor must prove that the defendant willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly followed, harassed, or cyberstalked another person. Also, that the threat included the intent to put the victim in reasonable fear of death or physical injury.

