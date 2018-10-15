< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Arrested For 2 Hit-and Run Crashes

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 3:55 PM PDT

A Nevada City man has been arrested, after two hit-and-run accidents on Banner Lava Cap Road Monday morning. And a fire truck was involved in one of the accidents. CHP Officer Brant Hardin was among those responding to the scene. He says 24-year-old Brandon Nichols was heavily under the influence of drugs, while driving his Nissan sedan eastbound, near Success Cross Road…

About a mile later, Hardin says Nichols struck a four-by-four pickup head-on. There was complaint of pain from the driver of the pickup. Nichols was not injured, but was still transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center…

Hardin says Nichols had Zanax and some glass pipes on him. Zanax is a tranquilizer used in the short-term relief of symptoms of anxiety, or the treatment of anxiety disorders. There was very minor damage to the fire truck.

