Nevada City Man Arrested Alzheimer’s Abuse

Posted: Feb. 24, 2020 12:44 PM PST

A 79-year-old Nevada City man has been arrested on domestic violence and torture charges regarding his 81-year-old wife who has Alzheimer’s. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says the case was sparked by a visit by the victim to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital…

The couple’s home is located on Quaker Hill Cross Road. Trygg says it soon after learned, through extended family members, that the victim’s husband, Wilford Robinson, was responsible for the injuries…

Trygg says authorities had responded to one domestic violence complaint at the home before this one. Because of the torture allegation, he says bail was increased to 750-thousand dollars for Robinson.

