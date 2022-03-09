< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Arrested For Attacking Mom

Posted: Mar. 9, 2022 2:20 PM PST

A 35-year-old Nevada City man has been arrested for attacking his 57-year-old mother. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says the attack, stemmed from Casey Johnston’s belief that his mother had stolen money from him, which was determined to be unfounded. The incident was reported by the victim from the pair’s home on Daniels Drive, after her son had left…

The victim says her son had used an axe to vandalize her vehicle while she was still in it, causing extensive damage and rendering it unusable. He then reportedly punched his mother numerous times to the point where she nearly lost consciousness…

While officers were executing a search warrant the following day, Trygg says they saw Johnston walking back toward the home. He was arrested on charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, and criminal threats. The victim has made a full recovery, after a visit to the hospital.

