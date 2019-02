A 60-year-old Nevada City man is accused of the attempted murder of his roommate. Police Lieutenant Chad Ellis says Timothy Meisenheimer was arrested at his home on Alexander Street over the past weekend…

Meisenheimer is claiming self-defense, that his roommate, 44-year-old Curtis Patterson, tried to attack him. Ellis says the dispute was over Patterson allegedly not paying his share of the rent…

Patterson was last reported to be in stable condition.