< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Arrested For Felony Stalking

Posted: Jul. 8, 2019 1:42 PM PDT

A felony stalking arrest, among other charges, for a Nevada City man in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says it started, last Friday night, with a report of 50-year-old Keith Boucher bothering employees at a business on Mill Street who were acquainted with his estranged wife…

click to listen to Sgt Kimbrough

That was a misdemeanor charge. Then later that night, Kimbrough says officers responded to a complaint from the estranged wife about Boucher at the Gold Miner’s Inn, where she was staying. She says she was receiving harassing phone calls from him…

click to listen to Sgt Kimbrough

Kimbrough says Boucher is also facing a misdemeanor charge of making harassing and obscene phone calls.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha