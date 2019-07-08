Nevada City Man Arrested For Felony Stalking

A felony stalking arrest, among other charges, for a Nevada City man in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says it started, last Friday night, with a report of 50-year-old Keith Boucher bothering employees at a business on Mill Street who were acquainted with his estranged wife…

That was a misdemeanor charge. Then later that night, Kimbrough says officers responded to a complaint from the estranged wife about Boucher at the Gold Miner’s Inn, where she was staying. She says she was receiving harassing phone calls from him…

Kimbrough says Boucher is also facing a misdemeanor charge of making harassing and obscene phone calls.