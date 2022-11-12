< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Arrested In Fatal DUI Crash

Posted: Nov. 11, 2022 4:25 PM PST

A Nevada City man has been arrested for allegedly causing a fatal accident that occurred late Thursday night. CHP Officer Jason Bice says the initial report was of a pickup that had crashed into a home, near Rough and Ready Highway and West Drive…

Bice says 29-year-old Ryan Milligan had been driving the pickup at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the motorcycle, driven by a 41-year-old man from an unincorporated part of Nevada County. That caused the victim to be ejected to the ground. Milligan then ended up crashing into the home…

But Bice says the District Attorney’s Office will likely also charge Milligan with vehicular manslaughter. And, if he has a prior DUI arrest, he could also be charged with murder. The name of the motorcyclist was not available.

