Nevada City Man Arrested In Shots Fired Incident

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 5:53 PM PST

A Nevada City man has been arrested after a reported dispute with two of his tenants. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says officers responded to a report of shots fired, early Sunday morning, at a home on Banner Lava Cap Road. They surrounded the home and got 32-year-old Patrick Michael to come out peacefully, who appeared to have been smoking marijuana, and claimed self-defense…

Royal says the shots were fired from a kitchen window…

No one was hit. Royal says Michael has been arrested on 2 felony charges regarding the reckless firing of a gun, as well as child endangerment. It’s not known what the dispute was about.

