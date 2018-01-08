Nevada City Man Arrested In Shots Fired Incident

A Nevada City man has been arrested after a reported dispute with two of his tenants. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says officers responded to a report of shots fired, early Sunday morning, at a home on Banner Lava Cap Road. They surrounded the home and got 32-year-old Patrick Michael to come out peacefully, who appeared to have been smoking marijuana, and claimed self-defense…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says the shots were fired from a kitchen window…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

No one was hit. Royal says Michael has been arrested on 2 felony charges regarding the reckless firing of a gun, as well as child endangerment. It’s not known what the dispute was about.