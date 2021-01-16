Nevada City Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Another child porn arrest to report in Nevada County, thanks to the continued coordination with other law enforcement agencies on a more sophisticated enforcement program. The time, Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says detectives from his department, as well as from the Grass Valley Police Department and the Sacramento Valley High-Tech Crimes Task Force, served a search warrant at a home on Trahern Road in Nevada City…

Scales says another person at the home told detectives that Ivey was hiding in a bedroom closet. He says Ivey was found armed with a handgun, but surrendered peacefully and admitted to the charges…

Scales says the exact amount of child porn material was still being determined.