Nevada City Man Faces Vehicular Manslaughter

As expected, a 29-year-old Nevada City man, arrested after a fatal DUI accident a week ago, is now facing more legal liability. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Ryan Milligan has been arraigned on more serious charges he’s filed…

That controlled substance was methamphetamine. But Wilson says there’s no evidence that Milligan was also under the influence of that. The crash occurred on Rough and Ready Highway…

The victim, who was on a motorcycle, has been identified by the Placer County Coroner’s Office as 41-year-old Lawrence Lavish of Grass Valley. Milligan ultimately crashed into part of the living room of a nearby home, which was not occupied at the time. Wilson says Milligan has no prior DUI arrests.