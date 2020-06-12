Arrested Man Claims He’s Sovereign Citizen

A Nevada City man arrested in North Auburn earlier this week for being a felon in possession of ammunition was also initially uncooperative for an unusual reason. Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Angela Musallam, says it began as a traffic stop made by a deputy for an expired registration…

Musallam says sovereign citizens believe they are separate from the United States, they believe they can decide what laws they are going to abide by, and that no one has authority over them. The deputy was eventually able to get the identity…

And a search of Arendell also turned up three rounds of ammunition in his pocket.