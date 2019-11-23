< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Denied Parole From Truck Killing

Posted: Nov. 22, 2019 4:40 PM PST

In June of 2004, Scott Krause, of Nevada City, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and was sentenced to a 15 years to life in prison, for killing 34-year-old Drew Reynolds, of Grass Valley, in a vehicle collision on Brunswick Road. Krause was up for parole for the first time, earlier this week, and was denied by the parole board. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says Krause was addicted to methamphetamine…

Walsh says the pickup Krause was driving was also stolen. In addition to Reynold’s family members, a prosecutor from the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office spoke against the parole…

Krause is not eligible again for parole for five more years. Four months after the crash, in May of 2004, the Drew Reynolds Memorial Softball Tournament was established.

