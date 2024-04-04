< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Faces DUI and Drug Charges

Posted: Apr. 4, 2024 3:25 PM PDT

A Nevada City man has been arrested by the California Highway Patrol on a number of drug-related charges. Officer Jason Bice says it started with a call about a vehicle blocking a side street, known as Bonanza Way, near Rough and Ready Highway…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says 27-year-old Skye Cusack had to be taken out of the vehicle and forced to lie on the ground. Bice says significant quantities of heroin and fentanyl were found inside the vehicle…

click to listen to Officer Bice

So Bice says Cusack has been booked on two felony charges of drug possession and transporting drugs for sale. Also two misdemeanor charges of DUI and obstruction of officers.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha