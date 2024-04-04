Nevada City Man Faces DUI and Drug Charges

A Nevada City man has been arrested by the California Highway Patrol on a number of drug-related charges. Officer Jason Bice says it started with a call about a vehicle blocking a side street, known as Bonanza Way, near Rough and Ready Highway…

Bice says 27-year-old Skye Cusack had to be taken out of the vehicle and forced to lie on the ground. Bice says significant quantities of heroin and fentanyl were found inside the vehicle…

So Bice says Cusack has been booked on two felony charges of drug possession and transporting drugs for sale. Also two misdemeanor charges of DUI and obstruction of officers.