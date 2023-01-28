Nevada City Man Faces Multiple Thefts Charges

Numerous thefts are suspected to have been committed by a man now living in Nevada City. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jason Perry says it started with a report of a suspicious person in Alta Sierra where the department says mail thefts have been occurring…

click to listen to Lt Perry

That person is 42-year-old David Sirizzotti. Perry says deputies waited for Sirizzotti to come back to his van and drive away. They then pulled him over and found inside the vehicle a lot of stolen mail, with identification cards, medical benefit cards, and checks. And that led to the arrest…

click to listen to Lt Perry

Perry says counterfeiting equipment was also found. He says the majority of the items were not from Nevada County, but from multiple counties between here and Solano County.