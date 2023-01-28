< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Faces Multiple Thefts Charges

Posted: Jan. 27, 2023 5:15 PM PST

Numerous thefts are suspected to have been committed by a man now living in Nevada City. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jason Perry says it started with a report of a suspicious person in Alta Sierra where the department says mail thefts have been occurring…

click to listen to Lt Perry

That person is 42-year-old David Sirizzotti. Perry says deputies waited for Sirizzotti to come back to his van and drive away. They then pulled him over and found inside the vehicle a lot of stolen mail, with identification cards, medical benefit cards, and checks. And that led to the arrest…

click to listen to Lt Perry

Perry says counterfeiting equipment was also found. He says the majority of the items were not from Nevada County, but from multiple counties between here and Solano County.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha