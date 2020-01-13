Nevada City Man Faces Trial For Shooting Roommate

A 61-year-old Nevada City man is now facing trial for the shooting of his roommate nearly a year ago. A Nevada County judge has ruled, after a preliminary hearing, that there’s enough evidence to try Timothy Meisenheimer. The original arrest charges included attempted murder. But Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says there was not enough evidence to support that allegation. But he says the legal liability is still significant…

Police say Meisenheimer shot 44-year-old Curtis Patterson, inside a home on Alexander Street, in February of last year, because he was upset with Patterson for not paying his share of the rent. Walsh says the defense does not dispute the shooting. But there is disagreement over the motive. He says Meisenheimer claims self-defense…

Patterson testified at the hearing that the confrontation never got physical.