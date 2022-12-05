< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Guilty Of Illegal OHV Use

Posted: Dec. 5, 2022 3:08 PM PST

A Nevada City man has been found guilty by a federal judge of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes in the Tahoe National Forest. Spokeswoman Lauren Faulkenberry says improper use of Off Highway Vehicles has been a growing problem, causing more environmental damage. She says 36-year-old Roff McKnight was operating his OHV in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek…

click to listen to Lauren Faulkenberry

The frog is a California endangered species. McKnight was educated and ticketed on site, later receiving additional fines in court. Faulkenberry says the Tahoe National Forest has engaged with the community through a variety of outlets, including both public and media outreach. That included issuing motor vehicle use maps in 2010…

click to listen to Lauren Faulkenberry

Faulkenberry says signage along designated routes is also installed where possible. But it’s often defaced or removed. Historically, the area of Greenhorn Creek has been heavily visited. Illegal fires during wildfire season, abandoned burned-out vehicles, and irresponsible recreation are often reported. So patrols have been ramped up.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha