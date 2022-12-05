Nevada City Man Guilty Of Illegal OHV Use

A Nevada City man has been found guilty by a federal judge of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes in the Tahoe National Forest. Spokeswoman Lauren Faulkenberry says improper use of Off Highway Vehicles has been a growing problem, causing more environmental damage. She says 36-year-old Roff McKnight was operating his OHV in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek…

The frog is a California endangered species. McKnight was educated and ticketed on site, later receiving additional fines in court. Faulkenberry says the Tahoe National Forest has engaged with the community through a variety of outlets, including both public and media outreach. That included issuing motor vehicle use maps in 2010…

Faulkenberry says signage along designated routes is also installed where possible. But it’s often defaced or removed. Historically, the area of Greenhorn Creek has been heavily visited. Illegal fires during wildfire season, abandoned burned-out vehicles, and irresponsible recreation are often reported. So patrols have been ramped up.