Nevada City Man Hikes Pacific Crest Trail

He’s been back for over a month now, but for 71 year-old Jack Emery, it was an adventure of a lifetime. Emery is one of the few who has hiked the entire Pacific Crest Trail…

The trail runs from 2650 miles–from the Mexican border east of San Diego, though the Sierra, including Nevada County, and on up through Oregon and Washington, and into Canada. Why hike the trail? Emery had his reasons, including the obvious—because its there…

Emery did have to get off the trail for a little while because of weather, and also got altitude sickness on a couple of occasions, but persevered. He says you can get off the beaten path at times..

Emery says his favorite places were the state of Washington, and the mountains above Los Angeles. Bears stayed away, but he did have an enjoyable wildlife encounter…

Emery says about 200 people complete the hike from one end to the other every year, but that’s an average of less than one person a day.

