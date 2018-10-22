< Back to All News

Nevada City Man Hikes Pacific Crest Trail

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

He’s been back for over a month now, but for 71 year-old Jack Emery, it was an adventure of a lifetime. Emery is one of the few who has hiked the entire Pacific Crest Trail…

Listen to Jack Emery 1

The trail runs from 2650 miles–from the Mexican border east of San Diego, though the Sierra, including Nevada County, and on up through Oregon and Washington, and into Canada. Why hike the trail? Emery had his reasons, including the obvious—because its there…

Listen to Jack Emery 2

Emery did have to get off the trail for a little while because of weather, and also got altitude sickness on a couple of occasions, but persevered. He says you can get off the beaten path at times..

Listen to Jack Emery 3

Emery says his favorite places were the state of Washington, and the mountains above Los Angeles. Bears stayed away, but he did have an enjoyable wildlife encounter…

Listen to Jack Emery 4

Emery says about 200 people complete the hike from one end to the other every year, but that’s an average of less than one person a day.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha