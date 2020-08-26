Nevada City Man Incompetent In Abuse Case

A 79-year-old Nevada City man, arrested six months ago for allegedly abusing and torturing his 81-year-old wife, who also has advanced Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, is on his way to a state hospital soon. A recent hearing, that had been delayed because coronavirus had shut down courtroom proceedings for a while, earlier this year has determined that Wilford Robinson is currently not competent enough to understand the legal proceedings. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh points out it’s not a sanity issue, which could possibly exonerate Robinson…

Walsh says some of the abuse came to light from a security system family members had set up inside the couple’s home, on Quaker Hill Cross Road, to help the victim, because of her condition…

Walsh says the victim’s injuries were discovered at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, which prompted the investigation.