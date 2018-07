A Nevada City motorcyclist has been killed in a solo accident. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 69-year-old Gary Wallace’s body was discovered off Lake Vera Purdon Road late Friday night…..

Steele says Wallace was riding near Rock Creek Lane, approaching a curve. He allowed his motorcycle to go off the road and down a steep embankment…

Steele says alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision.