Nevada City Man Now Faces Federal Pot Indictment

A federal grand jury has returned a three-count indictment against a Nevada City man related to an interstate marijuana trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, 33-year-old Jose Luna headed an operation that distributed marijuana from Nevada County to Georgia, Illinois, New York, and Tennessee. Last week, one-thousand-283 pounds of the drug, along with 576 plants, were seized at Luna’s home. If convicted, Luna faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a five-million-dollar fine.