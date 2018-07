A Nevada City man has been seriously injured after crashing his bicycle. Police Lieutenant Chad Ellis says Scott Thomas was pedalling on Sacramento Street near Clark Street Friday afternoon…

Ellis says that caused Thomas, who is in his 40’s, to fall off the bicycle and land on his face…

Ellis says Thomas was conscious and alert when an officer arrived at the scene of the accident. But due to the nature of the injuries, he was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.